‘Superb’: Piers Morgan responds to Arsenal’s 3-1 win at Leicester City

Piers Morgan took to social media to praise Arsenal for their performance after they came from behind to secure an impressive 3-1 victory over Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal headed into the game looking to return to winning ways in the top flight after their 1-0 defeat by Manchester City last weekend.

The Gunners fell behind in the sixth minute at the King Power Stadium when Youri Tielemens fired home a low finish.

However, Arsenal soon fought back and were level in the 39th minute when David Luiz directed home his header.

Alexandre Lacazette then made it 2-1 to the Gunners on the stroke of half-time after Wilfred Ndidi was adjudged to have handled in the box by VAR.

Nicolas Pepe then made the three points secure in the 52nd minute when he tapped home from close range.

Celebrity Gunners fan Morgan was impressed with the performance and admits that he was proven wrong after Mikel Arteta opted to start Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench.

Posting on Twitter after the final whistle, Morgan said: “FT: 1-3. Superb performance by Arsenal, totally vindicating Arteta’s team selection & making me look a complete numpty.

“Great to see Pepe & @willianborges88 really turn up today. Congrats @m8arteta – bold decisions, well rewarded.”

The win lifted Arsenal up into ninth place in the Premier League table. The Gunners are next in action when they take on Burnley away from home next weekend in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip