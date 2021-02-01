Mikel Arteta rates Emile Smith Rowe’s display for Arsenal v Man United

Mikel Arteta praised Emile Smith Rowe for producing a “really strong performance” for Arsenal during their goalless draw with Manchester United on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his performances in the Arsenal team in recent weeks and he once again produced a strong performance against the Red Devils on Saturday.

Smith Rowe played 83 minutes of the Premier League clash in north London and ended the game with an 87 per cent pass success rate.

The Gunners youngster has established himself as an important player for the Arsenal side under Arteta in recent weeks and he has made three assists in seven Premier League games so far this term.

Arteta was once again delighted by Smith Rowe’s contribution as the north London side had to settle for a point against the visitors on Saturday.

Asked about Smith Rowe’s performance in his post-match news conference, Arteta said: “He played a really good game. Even in the first half when he got involved I think he made a real difference.

“I think he increases the pace and the rhythm of the team when he’s around the ball and defensively he’s working so hard as well.

“I think overall again he had a really strong performance.”

Reflecting on the result overall, Arteta added: “I thought it was a fair result. I think both managers probably think they should have won it. I think it was a big game.

“I think we played face-to-face against each other. I think both teams wanted to win it. None of us scored a goal so it’s impossible to win.

“The fact we had three of our best players out probably has an impact [on the game] but I’m really happy with the players that played today and how we tried and most importantly how the game developed at the end.

“In the second half we were so dominant and had some big chances to win it.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night with a trip to face Wolves.

After that, the Gunners will prepare for an away clash against Aston Villa in the top flight on Saturday next weekend.

