Mikel Arteta issues fresh update for Arsenal fans on Gabriel Martinelli

Mikel Arteta has reassured Arsenal fans that Gabriel Martinelli will get his chance to impress in the coming weeks.

The 19-year-old has struggled with injury issues this term after having impressed in his debut campaign with the Gunners last season.

Martinelli earned lots of praise for his solid performances last season before he was ruled out for months with a serious knee injury.

The Brazilian forward has struggled with an ankle injury this season but is now fully fit and looking to hold down a more regular spot in the first team.

Martinelli, who has only started five times this season, could feature for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday at The Emirates.

Asked why Martinelli has not been playing more regularly for the Gunners recently, Arteta replied: “He came back and did really well, but then he picked up another injury.

“It took him a while to come and now it’s about getting in his rhythm and getting his place in the team like anybody else.

“Don’t forget that we played him last time against Manchester United and he started ahead of other players, so it’s not like he’s not having the opportunities. We know that he’s got a huge potential and he’s done some really good things since he’s come back.

“He has a lot of things to develop in his game because of course at his age it’s normal. He came here from a different league and physically it’s much more demanding than the Spanish league.

“He got injured, he wanted to get back, he got back and then he got injured again, so his rhythm has been in and out.”

Arsenal are currently in the bottom half of the table as they look to turn around their stuttering form and better their eighth placed finish from last season.

The north London side have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in 2003-04.

