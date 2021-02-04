Mikel Arteta delivers latest update for Arsenal fans on Kieran Tierney

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he is hoping to have Kieran Tierney back available for selection again for Arsenal after the Scot missed Tuesday night’s defeat by Wolves.

The 23-year-old has not featured for the Gunners since the 3-0 victory over Newcastle United last month and Arsenal fans will be hoping to see the full-back back in action soon.

Tierney was not available as nine-man Arsenal crashed to a 2-1 defeat by Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday night to dent their hopes of European qualification.

Arsenal will now dust themselves down as they prepare for their trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

Arteta was asked for a fitness update on Tierney at his post-match news conference on Tuesday night, and the Gunners boss is hopeful that he could return soon.

Asked whether Tierney could have played against Wolves, Arteta replied: “He wasn’t close at all.

“Hopefully in the next few days he feels much better and he can come in the team and help us in this moment where we have so many games.”

Arsenal’s loss left them in 10th place in the table as they bid to climb the Premier League in the coming weeks.

The Gunners will take on Aston Villa, Leeds United and Manchester City in their next three Premier League games.

