Mikel Arteta delivers latest Kieran Tierney update for Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta has appeared to confirm that Kieran Tierney will miss Saturday’s clash with Aston Villa due to injury.

The Scottish defender has missed Arsenal’s last three outings in the Premier League although he is understood to have returned to training at London Colney last week.

The 23-year-old has been one of Arsenal’s top performers this season and he has scored one goal and made on assist in 17 Premier League games for the north London side.

It remains to be seen how long exactly Tierney will remain sidelined for, but Arteta has appeared to suggest that he will not be ready for the trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Asked whether he has to manage Tierney carefully, Arteta told a news conference on Thursday: “No, it’s a different injury in this case.

“Kieran is a player that really pushes himself and he has to be able to perform physically at his best because he cannot help himself.

“Even in training he can’t help himself. We are trying to manage him in the best possible way and find every possibility to give him the best chance to be fit as soon as possible, and we are here to support him as much as we can.”

When asked whether he’s concerned that Tierney will be playing games for Scotland next month, Arteta added: “No, what I want is that he’s fit to play for us as soon as possible, then if he’s fit and he’s ready to represent his country, there we go, it’s one of his dreams and he needs to fulfil that.

“But what I want is for him to play for Arsenal.”

Arsenal head into their clash against Villa looking to return to winning ways after the disappointment of their 2-1 defeat by Wolves in midweek.

The Gunners have only managed to win two of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them in 10th place in the table.

