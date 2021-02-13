Arsenal provide latest injury update ahead of Leeds United clash

Arsenal will be without both Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney for their Premier League clash against Leeds United at The Emirates on Sunday.

Partey suffered a thigh injury during the defeat by Aston Villa last weekend and although he has been making good progress in his recovery, he will not be fit for this weekend’s game.

Tierney, meanwhile, has been recovering from a lower leg injury and will also miss the tie against the Whites on Sunday, however the Scot is expected to be back in training for the Gunners next week.

A statement posted on Arsenal’s website read: “Thomas sustained a strain to his left hamstring during last Saturday’s match at Aston Villa and will miss the match against Leeds United on Sunday.

“Thomas will continue to be assessed and rehabilitate from this injury.

“Kieran is recovering well from a strain to the right lower leg and is aiming to integrate back into training next week.”

Arsenal will be able to welcome back both David Luiz and Bernd Leno following their sendings off in the Gunners’ defeat by Wolves earlier this month.

The north London side head into this weekend’s clash against Leeds United looking to return to winning ways in the top flight after their back to back defeats by Wolves and Aston Villa.

The Gunners are currently down in 11th place in the Premier League table as they look to better their eighth placed finish from last season.

