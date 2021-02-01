Roy Keane rates Arsenal’s display against Man United

Roy Keane felt that Arsenal produced a “spirited” performance as they held Manchester United to a goalless draw at The Emirates on Saturday evening.

The north London side held firm against the Red Devils at their home ground as they managed to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s title chasers at bay.

Manchester United had plenty of chances in the first half but Arsenal arguably enjoyed the lion’s share of the opportunities after the break.

Willian missed a golden opportunity to fire Arsenal into the lead in the second half after he came on as a substitute at half-time during the clash.

Former Manchester United star Keane felt that Arsenal produced a decent display against the visitors but admits he was not surprised to see Willian miss his chance.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Keane said: “I definitely feel it was a spirited performance from Arsenal and I think they certainly created a very good chance in the second half.

“I think the manager will be pleased. When three of your better players are missing, you want to see a bit of fight and a bit of spirit and they done all that.

“I really fancied United before the game but we saw these chances. Obviously it sums up Willian’s time since he’s gone to the club. I didn’t for one minute think he would take this chance.

“But it was definitely spirited and they created chances. They’ll be delighted with the draw, no doubt.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when they take on Wolves away from home. They will then face Aston Villa in the top flight on Saturday 6 February.

The Gunners remain 10 points behind Manchester United in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip