Paul Merson: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Paul Merson believes that Mikel Arteta deserves more time to get things right at Arsenal than his Tottenham counterpart Jose Mourinho.

It has been an up-and-down season for Arteta’s side, who currently find themselves in mid-table and facing an uphill struggle to qualify for European football next season.

The Gunners are looking to better their eighth-placed finish under Arteta from last term as they bid to show signs of progress under their Spanish manager.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are currently only two points ahead of the north London side despite having been top of the Premier League earlier in the campaign.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes that Arteta has been ticking the correct boxes at The Emirates and that he deserves time to get things right at the club.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Mikel Arteta deserves more time to get things right at Arsenal than Jose Mourinho does at Tottenham.

“People talk about Mourinho’s job being under threat and say why isn’t Arteta under more pressure when Arsenal are two points behind Spurs and have played a game more.

“But look at it the other way – Arsenal could hardly have been any worse this season and are ONLY two points behind.

“You’ve got to remember that Spurs were in a Champions League final not long ago. They’ve been in the title race in recent years.

“Arsenal have been way off that so Arteta has a much lower starting point than Mourinho.

“He is doing what the board want, getting the wage bill down by getting rid of people and bringing some of the young players through.

“They are going to be inconsistent because young players are going to be up and down. I like what he’s doing.

“But if I was a Tottenham fan I’d be disappointed. They were top of the league this season. Now they’re 20 points behind!”

Arsenal are currently preparing for their showdown with Manchester City at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side find themselves 22 points behind the Premier League leaders heading into the clash at The Emirates this weekend.

