Nicolas Pepe admits Arsenal have ‘problems’ they need to fix quickly

Nicolas Pepe has admitted that Arsenal have been suffering from “concentration problems” in the wake of their 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

The north London side conceded a goal in the second minute of their clash with The Citizens at The Emirates on Sunday when Raheem Sterling headed the visitors into the lead.

That goal was enough for Pep Guardiola’s men to claim all three points and send Arsenal crashing to their 11th Premier League defeat of the season.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League all season and they currently find themselves in 10th place in the table.

Ivory Coast forward Pepe feels that Mikel Arteta’s men have been struggling with concentration issues, something that was highlighted by the early goal they conceded against Manchester City.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro after Sunday’s loss, Pepe said: “We have concentration problems, we need to fix that.

“We had chances in this match as well. In this game, there was that goal and then there was nothing.”

Pepe, 25, started the clash against the Citizens and played 73 minutes. The Ivorian has scored seven goals and made three assists in all competitions so far this season.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday with a trip to face Leicester City.

Before that, the Gunners will take on Benfica in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 clash.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip