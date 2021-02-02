Roy Keane: What I really think about Thomas Partey at Arsenal

Roy Keane is backing Thomas Partey to develop into a “big player” for Arsenal in the seasons to come.

The Ghana international has been settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window last year.

Partey suffered an injury setback early on following his move but he is now back fit and he played the full 90 minutes during the Gunners’ goalless draw with Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has impressed in the short time he has been an Arsenal player and he has made 11 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions so far this season.

Former Manchester United captain Keane has been impressed by what he has seen from Partey in an Arsenal shirt so far and he reckons he will develop into a key player for the north London side.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Sunday, Keane said: “He came in on transfer deadline day, so he never got quite up to speed, so it wasn’t a surprise that he got injured.

“He’s going to be a big player for Arsenal over the next few years. His track record… he’s used to playing in the biggest games, we know the important role in the middle of the park for Arsenal, they’ve lacked the physical presence.

“I’ve got no doubt that if he stays fit – which we’ll probably see more of next season – then he’ll be a big player for Arsenal.”

Partey will be hoping to start when Arsenal take on Wolves away from home in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Gunners are aiming to get back to winning ways as they look to climb the table and put themselves in contention for European qualification.

