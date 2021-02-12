Bukayo Saka opens up about Emile Smith Rowe at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka has heaped praise on Emile Smith Rowe following his breakthrough season at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

Smith Rowe has been a regular fixture in the first team this season under the Spanish head coach and he has been earning lots of praise for his fine performances for the Gunners.

The 20-year-old has made three assists in nine Premier League games so far this season and has made a total of 14 appearances in all competitions for the north London club.

The Arsenal academy product has been earning huge amounts of praise for his performances for the Gunners of late, and Saka too has been holding down a regular first team spot under Arteta.

Saka has now explained why he loves lining up alongside Smith Rowe in the Arsenal side.

Speaking in an interview with the Premier League, Saka said: “He’s settled in perfectly, he was patient for his opportunity and I think he deserved it.

“When he got it he took it and showed the impact he can make for the team.

“He’s a livewire across the pitch, he’s everywhere, he will run into space, pass into space and create opportunities for all of us.

“I love playing with him and I’m really happy with what he’s done in the team since he’s come in.”

Both Smith Rowe and Saka will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Leeds United in the Premier League at The Emirates on Sunday.

Arsenal head into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways after failing to win any of their last three outings in the top flight.

