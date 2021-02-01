Paul Scholes responds to Arsenal’s goalless draw with Man United

Paul Scholes has aimed a dig at Arsenal after the Gunners held Manchester United to a goalless draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

The north London side held firm at The Emirates to keep the Red Devils at bay and claim a point against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s title hopefuls.

Both teams had chances to win the game but neither side were able to make the breakthrough in north London.

Arsenal were without the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney for the clash against the Red Devils.

And former Manchester United midfielder Scholes felt that the Red Devils should have been able to take their opportunities against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Speaking to Premier League Productions after Saturday’s draw, Scholes said: “They’ve come to Arsenal, who are not a great team, they [need to] win a big game, they can’t do it, and there’s no desperation to do it, I don’t see them throwing bodies forward.

“Arsenal going forward weren’t really a threat. I didn’t think you had to worry about them without Saka and Aubameyang. There’s no threat there.

“Smith Rowe I think is a really good player, don’t get me wrong. He’s an exciting player, I think he’ll be a great player in time to come, but United don’t do enough to win these big games.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a trip to Wolves on Tuesday night in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will attempt to get back to winning ways when they take on Southampton at home on the same evening.

Manchester United are aiming to challenge for the title this season after having finished in third place last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip