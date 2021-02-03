‘I’m very excited’: Andy Cole raves about Arsenal youngster

Andy Cole has expressed his delight at seeing the likes of Emile Smith Rowe break into the Arsenal first team under Mikel Arteta this season.

The young attacking midfielder has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Gunners in recent weeks after having been given a run in the first team by Arteta.

The 20-year-old has already made more than 12 appearances in all competitions and has established himself as a key player in Arsenal’s attacking line-up.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s clash against Wolves, Smith Rowe had scored two goals and made five assists in all competitions for the north London side.

Now, former Arsenal forward Cole has expressed his delight at seeing Arteta giving the likes of Smith Rowe their chances to shine in the first team this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Cole said: “I’m very, very excited by the Arsenal youngsters.

“I was at Arsenal when I was a kid and I know what Arsenal’s potential is like for bringing through kids because back in my day virtually all of the first team was kids.

“To see Emile Smith Rowe playing I’m really, really pleased that Arteta has given him the opportunity to play in the first team.

“He’s gone out there and done extremely well. He’s a real, real bright youngster.”

Smith Rowe will be hoping to start for the Gunners when they take on Aston Villa away from home in the Premier League on Saturday.

The north London side are aiming to better their eighth-placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

