Sol Campbell has heaped praise on the “fantastic” Rob Holding following his upturn in form for Arsenal this season.

The 25-year-old defender has established himself as a regular fixture in the Arsenal team this season and has made 18 appearances in the Premier League for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Holding helped the Gunners to keep a clean sheet during their goalless draw with Manchester United at the weekend as he played the full 90 minutes at The Emirates.

The defender has struggled with injury issues since his move to The Emirates from Bolton in July 2016 and he was close to joining Newcastle United on loan in the summer.

However, the centre-half has since established himself as a key player under Arteta and former Arsenal defender Campbell has been delighted to see how the English defender has been performing this term.

Speaking in an interview with Stadium Astro, as quoted by Metro, Campbell said: “I think Rob Holding, he’s been fantastic.

“He’s had a couple of injuries this season, in and out. But he’s come in solid and held his own.

“Today [against Man United], he got some really good defensive headers out of the danger zone, getting those little touches.

“He has really come on and I’m really happy for him, because he was touch and go to leave Arsenal and he’s had a few injuries and now come in strong.

“He’s been definitely one of the pluses since he’s got back into the side.”

Holding will be expecting to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Premier League action with a trip to Wolves on Tuesday night.

Arsenal have won three of their last four games in the Premier League as they eye a European qualification spot.

