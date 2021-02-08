Mikel Arteta issues Thomas Partey injury update for Arsenal fans

Arsenal are waiting to assess the extent of the muscular injury suffered by Thomas Partey during Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Ghana international did not complete the game and had to be substituted in the 74th minute and was replaced by Willian at Villa Park.

Speaking after the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed that the summer signing had suffered a muscular injury and that the Gunners were waiting to assess the seriousness of the problem.

Asked about Partey’s injury setback in his post-match news conference, Arteta replied: “He had a muscular injury so we had to take him off. He could not carry on playing.

“I don’t know [how bad it is].

“We will see the extent of the injury. He wasn’t feeling well enough to continue playing so we had to take him off.”

Partey has been one of Arsenal’s top performers in midfield since his transfer to the north London club from Atletico Madrid in the summer window.

However, the 27-year-old has struggled with injury issues since his move and has only started nine games in the Premier League so far this season.

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Leeds United at home on Sunday.

After that, the Gunners will prepare for the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash against Benfica on Thursday 18 February.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip