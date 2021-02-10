Arsenal handed Thomas Partey boost ahead of Leeds United clash – report

Thomas Partey could be in contention to feature for Arsenal against Leeds United this weekend, according to reports.

The 27-year-old midfielder was substituted in the second half of Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa at the weekend after picking up an injury.

However, according to Football.London, the midfielder’s injury is not as serious as first feared and he could be in contention to play for the Gunners when they welcome Leeds United to The Emirates on Sunday.

The same story claims that Partey asked to be substituted after feeling some pain in his thigh, but the injury is not considered to be serious.

It means that the midfielder could be in line to make his 12th Premier League appearance of the season when the Gunners welcome Leeds United to The Emirates this weekend.

Partey has so far made one assist in a total of 12 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners so far this term.

Arsenal currently find themselves in 11th place in the Premier League table and one point behind Leeds United heading into Sunday’s showdown at The Emirates.

