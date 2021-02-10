Thomas Partey rates new Arsenal signing Martin Odegaard

Thomas Partey has admitted that it is “amazing” to have Martin Odegaard at Arsenal.

The 22-year-old Norway international signed for the Gunners on a six-month loan deal from Real Madrid last month as Mikel Arteta looked to bolster his attacking options at The Emirates.

Odegaard has already notched up two appearances for the north London side after having come on as a substitute during the recent clashes against Manchester United and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder will now be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team at The Emirates as he bids to help Arsenal challenge for European qualification.

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in the summer and played against Odegaard in La Liga, was delighted to see the Norwegian arrive at the north London club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Partey said: “It’s difficult when you play against him.

“I remember playing against him, he’s so intelligent, he is always quick on the ball, he doesn’t give you a chance to win the ball.

“It’s amazing to have him here. I hope he has a great season and he’s able to help us achieve what we want to achieve.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action Sunday afternoon when they take on Leeds United at home.

The Gunners are aiming to bounce back from the disappointment of their 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa last time out.

