Arsene Wenger tips ‘top quality’ Arsenal youngsters for success

Arsene Wenger believes that the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have the quality needed to be big successes at Arsenal.

The duo have both been in good form for the north London side this season after having broken into the first team under Mikel Arteta.

Both Saka and Smith Rowe are products of Arsenal’s Academy system and the pair have been earning praise for their performances for the Gunners lately.

Saka, 19, has scored five goals and made two assists in 22 Premier League games for the Gunners so far this term.

The 20-year-old Smith Rowe, meanwhile, has notched up four assists in 11 Premier League matches for the north London side this season.

Former Arsenal boss Wenger has been impressed by what he has seen from the duo and is tipping them to develop into top players at The Emirates.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wenger said: “They [Smith Rowe and Saka] already were there when I was there a few years ago.

“We had always a good youth system, with good young players. It’s good to see that they come out.

“We just spoke about injuries and touch wood that these players [don’t get long-term injuries]. It’s a sensitive part between [the ages of] 20-22 once they get game after game to see if their body can adapt and cope with it.

“Lets hope. They look to me to have top quality and as well a good mentality so I am quite optimistic for them.”

Arsenal are in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Benfica in the return leg of their last-32 tie.

The north London side will then travel to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip