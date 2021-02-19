Cedric Soares gives ‘excellent’ verdict on new Arsenal signing

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares says he has been impressed with new loan signing Martin Odegaard

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Friday 19 February 2021, 08:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: BT Sport / Screengrab)

Cedric Soares believes Arsenal loan signing Martin Odegaard has a “big future” after his encouraging start to stint at the north London side.

Arsenal won the race to sign the Norway international on loan from Spanish giants Real Madrid for the rest of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Odegaard made his full Arsenal debut in a 4-2 victory over Leeds United at The Emirates last weekend to help improve the north London side’s prospects of securing a place in Europe next term.

The 22-year-old has shown glimpses of his ability in his appearances from the bench in the Premier League as Odegaard looks to add more creativity to the Arsenal midfield.

Arsenal defender Soares has been impressed with the Norwegian midfielder’s performances on the pitch as well as his attitude around the north London club’s training ground.

“He has been excellent,” Soares is quoted as saying by Metro. “He’s a very nice guy. ‘He’s talking with everyone and speaks lots of Spanish, so he has been talking with everyone.

“I think all the team is welcoming him very well. He had a good game in the last game, when he started.

“I think he had a good game. We won the game so everything was positive. Right now, I just have positive things to say about him.

“He’s a calm person but I think he’s bringing a lot of quality to the squad and he has been excellent. I’m sure he will keep growing as a player. He has a big future ahead of him.”

Odegaard will be tasked with filling the void left by German playmaker Mesut Ozil in the Arsenal team.

The Norwegian is the second Real Madrid player to move to Arsenal on loan after the Gunners secured Dani Ceballos’ services for a second successive season.

Odegaard and his Arsenal team-mates will take on Premier League leaders Manchester City at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal will host Portuguese club Benfica in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 clash at The Emirates on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer questioned over decision to offload 28-year-old Man United star
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham will listen to offer for Harry Kane amid Man United link - report
Paul Pogba
Man United want 22-year-old Real Madrid midfielder to replace Paul Pogba – report
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger pinpoints why Liverpool FC have struggled with Thiago Alcantara
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand urges Jesse Lingard to leave Man United permanently
Related Articles

Home »
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer questioned over decision to offload 28-year-old Man United star
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham will listen to offer for Harry Kane amid Man United link - report
Paul Pogba
Man United want 22-year-old Real Madrid midfielder to replace Paul Pogba – report
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger pinpoints why Liverpool FC have struggled with Thiago Alcantara
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand urges Jesse Lingard to leave Man United permanently
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network