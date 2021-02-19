Cedric Soares gives ‘excellent’ verdict on new Arsenal signing

Cedric Soares believes Arsenal loan signing Martin Odegaard has a “big future” after his encouraging start to stint at the north London side.

Arsenal won the race to sign the Norway international on loan from Spanish giants Real Madrid for the rest of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Odegaard made his full Arsenal debut in a 4-2 victory over Leeds United at The Emirates last weekend to help improve the north London side’s prospects of securing a place in Europe next term.

The 22-year-old has shown glimpses of his ability in his appearances from the bench in the Premier League as Odegaard looks to add more creativity to the Arsenal midfield.

Arsenal defender Soares has been impressed with the Norwegian midfielder’s performances on the pitch as well as his attitude around the north London club’s training ground.

“He has been excellent,” Soares is quoted as saying by Metro. “He’s a very nice guy. ‘He’s talking with everyone and speaks lots of Spanish, so he has been talking with everyone.

“I think all the team is welcoming him very well. He had a good game in the last game, when he started.

“I think he had a good game. We won the game so everything was positive. Right now, I just have positive things to say about him.

“He’s a calm person but I think he’s bringing a lot of quality to the squad and he has been excellent. I’m sure he will keep growing as a player. He has a big future ahead of him.”

Odegaard will be tasked with filling the void left by German playmaker Mesut Ozil in the Arsenal team.

The Norwegian is the second Real Madrid player to move to Arsenal on loan after the Gunners secured Dani Ceballos’ services for a second successive season.

Odegaard and his Arsenal team-mates will take on Premier League leaders Manchester City at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal will host Portuguese club Benfica in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 clash at The Emirates on Thursday night.

