Mikel Arteta rates Martin Odegaard’s debut in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leeds

Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Martin Odegaard after the January signing made his full Arsenal debut in a 4-2 win over Leeds United on Sunday.

The Norway international was named in the Arsenal starting XI for the first time since his move to the north London side on loan from La Liga giants Real Madrid in January.

Odegaard had made cameo appearances in Arsenal draw with Manchester United and 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last weekend.

However, Arteta opted to give the Norwegian playmaker the chance to start his first Premier League fixture as Arsenal look to hoist themselves above Leeds in the table.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted his first hat-trick in the Premier League and Hector Bellerin polished off a resounding 4-2 win over the promoted side at The Emirates.

Speaking at his post-match media conference at The Emirates on Sunday night, Arteta provided his verdict on Odegaard’s performance in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leeds.

“Big credit to him. His first Premier League start against Leeds, considering he’s not played much football in three months, he was great,

” Arteta said.

“To run the way he did, the way he was comfortable and creative on the ball and the personality he showed was great.”

Odegaard has played 110 minutes of Premier League football since his move to Arsenal from Real Madrid on loan last month.

The Norway international was limited to just five starts in the Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane before his temporary switch to the Gunners.

Arsenal will take on Portuguese side Benfica in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 clash on Thursday night.

The Gunners will host Premier League leaders Manchester City in the Premier League next weekend.

