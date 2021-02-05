Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should re-sign Aaron Ramsey from Juventus in the summer, according to Gunners legend Robert Pires.

The Wales international has two-and-a-half years left on his current deal at Juventus after Ramsey completed a move to the Serie A giants in the 2019 summer transfer window.

Ramsey has scored two goals and has made three assists in 14 games in the current season to contribute to Juve’s bid to retain their title.

The Welsh midfielder won the Serie A title and the Supercoppa Italiana in his first season at Juventus.

Former Arsenal midfielder Pires believes that Ramsey would be perfect for Mikel Arteta’s system at the north London side.

“I expected him [Pirlo] to bet on Aaron, because he is a very good player and a very good professional. For a coach it is important,” Pires told TuttoJuve, as quoted by Metro.

“He is very intelligent and knows how to adapt everywhere, Juve is a very big club and Serie A is improving him even more.

“He needs to stay a few more years and then he will return to Arsenal. That is my belief, I’m not a fortune teller.

“Aaron would be perfect in Mikel Arteta’s system, but he belongs to Juve and he has to stay focused on them to win trophies.

“This year he has already won one, I hope it’s just the first in a long line.”

Ramsey has scored five times in 54 games in all competitions for Juve during his 18 months in Turin.

The 30-year-old ended a 10-year stay at Arsenal when the box-to-box midfielder completed a move to Juventus in 2019.

Ramsey moved to Arsenal ahead of Manchester United in 2008 when Arsene Wenger earmarked the Welsh prospect as a signing.

The Wales international won three FA Cups and the Community Shield twice during his Arsenal career.

The Gunners suffered a surprise 2-1 loss to Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday night.

Arsenal will make the trip to Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.

