Robert Pires: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should re-sign Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal legend Robert Pires wants the Gunners to bring Aaron Ramsey back to north London this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Friday 5 February 2021, 08:30 UK
Robert Pires
Robert Pires (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should re-sign Aaron Ramsey from Juventus in the summer, according to Gunners legend Robert Pires.

The Wales international has two-and-a-half years left on his current deal at Juventus after Ramsey completed a move to the Serie A giants in the 2019 summer transfer window.

Ramsey has scored two goals and has made three assists in 14 games in the current season to contribute to Juve’s bid to retain their title.

The Welsh midfielder won the Serie A title and the Supercoppa Italiana in his first season at Juventus.

Former Arsenal midfielder Pires believes that Ramsey would be perfect for Mikel Arteta’s system at the north London side.

“I expected him [Pirlo] to bet on Aaron, because he is a very good player and a very good professional. For a coach it is important,” Pires told TuttoJuve, as quoted by Metro.

“He is very intelligent and knows how to adapt everywhere, Juve is a very big club and Serie A is improving him even more.

“He needs to stay a few more years and then he will return to Arsenal. That is my belief, I’m not a fortune teller.

“Aaron would be perfect in Mikel Arteta’s system, but he belongs to Juve and he has to stay focused on them to win trophies.

“This year he has already won one, I hope it’s just the first in a long line.”

Ramsey has scored five times in 54 games in all competitions for Juve during his 18 months in Turin.

The 30-year-old ended a 10-year stay at Arsenal when the box-to-box midfielder completed a move to Juventus in 2019.

Ramsey moved to Arsenal ahead of Manchester United in 2008 when Arsene Wenger earmarked the Welsh prospect as a signing.

The Wales international won three FA Cups and the Community Shield twice during his Arsenal career.

The Gunners suffered a surprise 2-1 loss to Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday night.

Arsenal will make the trip to Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Harry Redknapp
Harry Redknapp predicts where Man United, Liverpool FC will finish
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about Amad Diallo ahead of Man United v Everton
Martin Keown
Martin Keown: Nicolas Pepe is giving Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta a nice problem
Luke Shaw
Denis Irwin: Man United star Luke Shaw is best in the league at the moment
Pep Guardiola
John Terry predicts where Man City will finish
Related Articles

Home »
Harry Redknapp
Harry Redknapp predicts where Man United, Liverpool FC will finish
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about Amad Diallo ahead of Man United v Everton
Martin Keown
Martin Keown: Nicolas Pepe is giving Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta a nice problem
Luke Shaw
Denis Irwin: Man United star Luke Shaw is best in the league at the moment
Pep Guardiola
John Terry predicts where Man City will finish
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network