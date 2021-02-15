Arsenal will have to pay £22m to sign Dani Ceballos in a permanent deal from Real Madrid in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Ceballos was eager to secure a return to Arsenal last summer after the Spanish midfielder spent the 2019-20 Premier League season at the north London side.

The same article states that the 24-year-old’s future beyond the end of the current campaign is uncertain given that Ceballos has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot under Mikel Arteta.

According to the same story, Ceballos could return to Real Madrid in the summer when his current loan deal with Arsenal comes to an end.

However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta still hasn’t decided whether to sign the Spanish midfielder in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Ceballos’ long-term dream is to become a regular fixture in the Real Madrid team despite his current deal running out in 2023.

Ceballos has since been joined at Arsenal by another loanee from Real Madrid after Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard moved to the north London side in January.

The 24-year-old hasn’t scored for Arsenal in the Premier League but Ceballos has made three assists in 40 top-flight appearances over the past two seasons.

Ceballos’ only goal has come in the Europa League for the north London side.

