Arsenal hope to make two permanent Gunners signings this summer – report

Arsenal are hoping to complete permanent deals for Dani Ceballos and Mat Ryan in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Gunners have secured Ceballos and Ryan’s services on loan until the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta want to sign the Spanish midfielder and Australian goalkeeper on permanent deals beyond the end of the current campaign.

According to the same story, the north London side’s technical director Edu is set to work on ironing out the fine details with Real Madrid and Brighton respectively.

The Sun go on to add that the Gunners could also look to reach an agreement with Real Madrid about a transfer fee for Martin Odegaard after the Norway international moved to Arsenal on loan in the January transfer window.

The media outlet write that Arsenal are planning to shave their wage bill despite plans to attempt to sign Ceballos, Odegaard and Ryan.

The report adds that Arsenal are feeling the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ceballoas has made two assists in 17 games in the Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old has made 62 appearances in all competitions over the past two seasons.

