Arsenal are ready to battle it out with bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet BILD, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal and Tottenham have been impressed with the French defender’s performances in the Bundesliga this season.

The same article states that N’Dicka has established himself as a key member of Eintracht Frankfurt’s team thanks to his consistent performances, earning himself interest from the Premier League.

According to the same story, Arsenal are at the front of the queue to sign N’Dicka given that the defender’s agent Michael N’Cho Obou has “close links” with the north London side.

BILD go on to report that N’Dicka is one of Mikel Arteta’s top defensive targets as the Spanish head coach looks to improve his options at the back ahead of his second full season in charge.

The report suggests that N’Dicka could be a long-term replacement for Shkodran Mustafi after the Germany international moved to Schalke 04 in the January transfer window.

Arsenal suffered a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday after Ollie Watkins scored in the second minute at Villa Park.

The Gunners have lost their last two Premier League games following defeats by Aston Villa and Wolves.

