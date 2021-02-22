Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign Club Brugge midfielder Odilon Kossounou in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Arsenal are keeping tabs on the Ivory Coast international following his impressive performances in the Belgian top flight this term.

The same article states that Kossounou’s eye-catching form has earned a lot of interest from some top clubs in Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Club Brugge would look to secure a transfer fee in the region of £8.5m for the Ivorian midfielder in the summer.

The Mirror go on to reveal that Arsenal are facing competition from Serie A side Inter Milan but the Italian club are facing financial issues which could scupper their hopes of landing the Club Brugge man.

The report adds that Kossounou would find the Premier League a more attractive proposition given the success of Ivory Coast internationals in England.

The media outlet add that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to improve his options in the middle of the park at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The 20-year-old has scored one goal and has made one assist in 21 games in the Belgian Pro League this season, while he’s also made five appearances in the Champions League and one appearance in the Europa League.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip