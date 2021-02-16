Arsenal will have to pay £15m to sign Odsonne Edouard from Celtic in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Express is reporting that the Gunners have been informed that the defending Scottish Premier League champions will not accept less than £15m for the France international in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the north London side are long-term admirers of the Celtic forward following his impressive performances in the Scottish top flight.

According to the same story, Arsenal believe Edouard could be a ready-made replacement for Alexandre Lacazette in Mikel Arteta’s starting line up next term.

The report suggests that Lacazette is facing an uncertain future at Arsenal after the former Lyon man was left out of Arteta’s starting XI for their 4-2 win over Leeds United on Sunday evening.

The Express reveal that Arsenal have looked at Edouard as a potential option to fill Lacazette’s void in the team.

The media outlet suggest Celtic will be open to the prospect of selling the Frenchman because Edouard has less than 18 months left to run on his current deal at Parkhead and the SPL champions don’t want to lose the striker for nothing in 2022.

Edouard has scored 15 goals and has made two assists in 21 games in the SPL this season.

The 23-year-old has netted 82 times in 157 games during his four-season stint in Scotland.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip