Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon teenager Tiago Tomas, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Arsenal technical director Edu is close to finalising a deal to sign the highly-rated Sporting Lisbon forward ahead of the summer.

The same article states that Edu has been in direct contact with Sporting Lisbon director of football Hugo Viana about signing the 18-year-old in the summer.

According to the same story, the Portuguese outfit are under pressure to sell the teenager due to the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic on the club.

The Sun go on to report that Sporting Lisbon inserted a £52m release clause in Tomas’ contract when the teenager put pen to paper on a new five-year deal in June 2020.

However, the media outlet reveal that Sporting would be willing to accept an offer as little as £20m given the financial pressure that the Portuguese club is under.

The Sun go on to reveal that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Edu have been impressed with Tomas after watching some of his performances in the Portuguese top flight.

The report adds that Edu has made it clear to Sporting Lisbon that the Gunners don’t want to miss out on the chance to sign Tomas.

Arsenal were 4-2 winners against Leeds United at The Emirates on Sunday thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat-trick.

The Gunners will take on Benfica in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 clash in Portugal on Thursday night.

