Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Arsenal v Leeds United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Arsenal to edge to a 3-2 win over Leeds United at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners will be eager to get back to winning ways following a difficult run of results in the Premier League over the past month or so.

Arsenal have failed to win any of their last three Premier League games following successive defeats by Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The north London side have lost ground in the top-four race following a sticky patch under Mikel Arteta.

Leeds are a point ahead of Arsenal despite having played one game less than the Gunners in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The Yorkshire side were 2-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Monday night as Patrick Bamford got on the score-sheet.

Leeds have won three of their last four Premier League games to put even more daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-1 win over Leeds at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

“I see goals in this one, Leeds play with no fear against everyone, even if they lose, it doesn’t matter they just play their own way,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“I think Arsenal will have just enough to beat them.”

Arsenal won 5-0 in their last Premier League fixture against Leeds United in north London back in 2004.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last eight games against Leeds in all competitions.

Arteta’s side are unbeaten in their last five home games at The Emirates.

