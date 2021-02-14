Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Leeds United

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal will secure a 2-1 win against Leeds United at The Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners will be eager to bounce back from a disappointing run of results in the Premier League over the past couple of weeks.

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Wolves after David Luiz and Bernd Leno were sent off before Ollie Watkins scored a second-minute winner in Aston Villa’s 1-0 victory over the north London side last weekend.

The Gunners haven’t won a Premier League fixture since a 3-1 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s at the end of January.

Leeds have managed to win three of their last four Premier League games thanks to victories over Newcastle United, Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

The Yorkshire side are in 10th position in the Premier League table and 17 points above the relegation zone to edge closer to securing their top-flight status for another season.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-1 win over Leeds at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

“When these two sides met at Elland Road in November, Arsenal had Nicolas Pepe sent off and, despite Leeds creating a bucketload of chances and hitting the woodwork three times, it ended up as the only goalless draw Marcelo Bielsa’s side have had in 24 games in all competitions this season,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“There will be goals this time, though, I am sure of it. Leeds were too good for Crystal Palace on Monday, while Arsenal have been hard done by to lose both of their past two games, against Wolves and Aston Villa.

“I’m expecting an open game and I’m going with the Gunners to edge it, although they will have to keep 11 players on the pitch if they want to take the three points.”

Arsenal are in 11th place and a point behind Leeds in the Premier League table.

Leeds managed to secure a point in a goalless draw with 10-man Arsenal at Elland Road back in November.

The Gunners have won five of their last six games against Leeds in all competitions over the past 16 years.

