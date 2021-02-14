Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Leeds United

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to claim a 2-1 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of back to back defeats in the Premier League.

Arsenal suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last time out, a result which followed their 2-1 defeat by Wolves before that.

The Gunners’ poor recent form has left them in the bottom half of the table as they bid to turn things around and climb the table to challenge for a European qualification spot.

Arsenal are aiming to better their eighth placed finish in the Premier League this season and Mikel Arteta will be keen for his side to turn around their recent stuttering form, starting against Leeds United this weekend.

The Whites are a point ahead of the Gunners in the table and have played a game less than the north London side.

Former Manchester United star Owen is fully expecting to see Arsenal claim all three points on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “This is a fixture that brings back great memories and one of the reasons that it’s so great to have Leeds back in the Premier League.

“The visitors arrive here as underdogs, but I think that suits Leeds and they’ll be quite comfortable in that role.

“I expect them to deploy their smothering tactics on Arsenal. No side works harder off the ball than Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the Premier League, so the Gunners will have to be at their best if they are to take maximum points.

“That said, Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in their last three home matches in the Premier League and are undefeated in five at the Emirates.

“This is the type of form you need going into a game like this. I’m expecting an entertaining match, and I think Arsenal will just edge it.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since 2004.

