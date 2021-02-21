Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Man City

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to ease to a 3-1 win against Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday.

The Premier League leaders will be eager to extend their winning run to 13 games after the Citizens established themselves as runaway leaders in the English top flight.

Manchester City have scored 10 goals and conceded just twice in resounding victories over Liverpool FC, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in the Premier League recently.

The Citizens are sitting 10 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United in the Premier League title race to leave Manchester City in a strong position at the top of the table.

Arsenal were 4-2 winners against Leeds United at The Emirates last weekend after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick on his return to the Gunners team.

Mikel Arteta’s men played out a 1-1 draw with Benfica in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 clash on Thursday night.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 3-1 win against Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday evening.

“Arsenal always look more dangerous to me when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is playing through the middle, and it is a big boost for them to have him back in the team and scoring,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“But Manchester City just keep churning out wins. They are playing really well anyway, and they have got Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero on the way back to full fitness, which is going to make them even better.”

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final last season.

Manchester City have won their last two games against Arsenal since their FA Cup defeat.

The Citizens were 1-0 winners against Arteta’s men in the Premier League back in October.

Manchester City secured a 4-1 win against Arsenal at The Emirates in the Carabao Cup semi-final back in December.

