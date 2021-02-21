Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Man City

Michael Owen is predicting that Manchester City will secure a comfortable 3-1 win against Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday evening.

The Citizens have been in imperious form over the past few months to establish a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester City are the only team in the Premier League to win their opening 10 games of 2021 in all competitions to continue their supreme form.

The Eastlands outfit have won their last 12 Premier League games after Manchester City were 3-1 winners against Everton at Goodison Park mid-week.

Arsenal were 4-2 winners against Leeds United at The Emirates last weekend thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat-trick upon his return to the team.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last six league fixtures at The Emirates, although Arsenal have only managed to win one of their last three games.

The north London side have lost their last seven Premier League games against Manchester City to highlight the Eastland side’s dominance of this fixture.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing Manchester City to edge to a 3-1 win against Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday evening.

“Arsenal continued their improved form with victory at home to Leeds last Sunday,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The game was over by half-time, although the Gunners were a little complacent in the second half when conceding two goals.

“Manchester City continued their ruthless run of form, winning away at Goodison Park in midweek.

“The Citizens are steam-rolling all before them at the minute, and with a win in the cup already under their belts at the Emirates this season, I think they’ll have too much for the home side once again.”

Manchester City are unbeaten in their past 10 meetings against Arsenal in the Premier League, although the Gunners did beat Guardiola’s side in the FA Cup semi-final last term.

