Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Aston Villa v Arsenal

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Aston Villa to secure a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The Gunners will be eager to bounce back from their first Premier League defeat since 19 December when Arsenal lost 2-1 at Everton.

Arsenal squandered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night after David Luiz and Bernd Leno were sent off.

The north London outfit are in tenth position in the Premier League table and a point adrift of Aston Villa, who have played two games less than Arsenal.

Aston Villa have lost four of their last six Premier League games following defeats by Manchester City, Manchester United, Burnley and West Ham.

Dean Smith’s men were 3-0 winners at Arsenal in the reverse fixture at The Emirates back in November.

Bukayo Saka’s first-half own goal as well as Ollie Watkins’ second-half brace secured a 3-0 win for Aston Villa.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Aston Villa to draw 1-1 with Arsenal at Villa Park on Saturday lunchtime.

“Arsenal’s impressive run came to a halt at Wolves in midweek and Mikel Arteta will want them to put that behind them here,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“But Villa have been one of the best team’s this season and Villa Park is a difficult place for any opponent.”

Aston Villa are looking to complete a league double over Arsenal for the first time since the inaugural season of the Premier League in 1992-93.

The Gunners have scored nine times in their last four away games in the league, while Nicolas Pepe is looking to become the first Arsenal player to score in four successive away fixtures in the league since Olivier Giroud in 2015.

