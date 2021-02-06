Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Arsenal

Michael Owen is predicting that Aston Villa will secure a 3-1 win against Arsenal at Villa Park on Saturday lunchtime.

The Gunners suffered a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday evening after David Luiz and Bernd Leno were sent off in the mid-week clash.

Arsenal suffered their first defeat since December after Mikel Arteta’s side had managed to string together a run of seven games since a 2-1 loss at Everton.

The north London side managed to collect 17 points from seven games in the Premier League to move into the top half of the table.

Aston Villa are a point ahead of Arsenal but Dean Smith’s side have played two games less than Arteta’s men.

The Birmingham outfit have lost four of their last six Premier League games to leave Smith’s men in mid-table.

However, former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Aston Villa to secure a 3-1 win against Arsenal at Villa Park on Saturday lunchtime.

“Arsenal had a night to forget at Molineux in midweek and they face another tricky tie in the West Midlands against Aston Villa in Saturday’s early kick off,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Both these sides have contrasting styles of play. Arsenal like to have most of the ball whilst Villa are quite happy to sit in and counter.

“Usually, you’d expect the home side to play on the front foot, however, I think Villa will happily give up territory and try to hit on the break.

“There aren’t many teams better at that than Villa just now, and with Messrs Grealish and Watkins in such excellent from, I think they’ll have enough to take all three points.”

Arsenal lost 3-0 to Aston Villa at The Emirates in the reverse fixture.

The Birmingham side are looking to beat Arsenal both home and away for the first time since 1993.

Smith’s men need three more points to equal their points tally from the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Arsenal have scored nine goals in their last four Premier League games on the road.

Aston Villa will make the trip to Brighton next Saturday before Arsenal host Leeds United at The Emirates next Sunday.

