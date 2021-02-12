Thomas Tuchel raves about ‘decisive’ Chelsea FC striker after 1-0 win at Barnsley

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Tammy Abraham for his decisive goal in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win against Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night.

The England striker scored a 64th-minute winner against the Championship side in a close game to secure the west London side’s place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Abraham’s goal was Chelsea FC’s only shot on target in the fifth-round tie at Oakwell Stadium to highlight how the Premier League side struggled to produce a fluid performance.

Billy Gilmour and Reece James combined in the lead-up to Abraham’s goal before the England right-back found the Chelsea FC striker to break the deadlock.

Abraham has scored four times in three FA Cup fixtures in the 2020-21 season to help Chelsea FC reach the quarter-finals of the competition under Tuchel.

Chelsea FC will take on Premier League strugglers Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge in March.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win against Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round, Tuchel said: “Clearly he made the difference but with the strike you cannot leave out the pass from Billy Gilmour, you cannot leave out the run from Reece James, so it was a very nice goal where he was at the end of a very good combination.

“But yes, he scores decisive goals in cup games and that is good for him because for the strikers it is most important to score.

“And of course the stop on the line was crucial at that moment.”

Abraham has scored 12 times and has made two assists in 28 games in all competitions in the current campaign.

Chelsea FC will take on Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Monday night.

