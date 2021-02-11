Michael Owen states his prediction for Barnsley v Chelsea FC in FA Cup

Michael Owen is predicting that Chelsea FC will secure a 2-0 win against Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round at Oakwell Stadium on Thursday night.

The Blues will be looking to win their first FA Cup fixture under Thomas Tuchel after the German head coach took over the reins of the west London side last month.

Tuchel has collected 10 points from his first four Premier League games in charge of the Blues following successive victories over Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United.

Chelsea FC haven’t put a foot wrong under Tuchel but the west London side will be looking to avoid a potential upset against Championship side Barnsley.

The Reds are in 13th position in the Championship table despite a five-game run without a defeat to leave Barnsley eight points above the relegation zone.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a comfortable win against Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night.

“It’s been so far, so good for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Blues certainly look more solid and come into this with their tails up after a good run of results.

“Barnsley will be hoping Chelsea will have an off day here and even if that was the case they’d need to be at their very best.

“I can only see this one going one way, and that’s with Chelsea being in the draw for the quarter-finals.”

Chelsea FC were 4-0 winners against Morecambe in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge before Lampard oversaw a 3-1 victory over Luton Town in the fourth round in his last game in charge of the west London outfit.

The Blues will take on Newcastle United in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

