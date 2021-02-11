Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Barnsley v Chelsea FC in the FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round at Oakwell Stadium on Thursday night.

Chelsea FC were 2-1 winners against relegation candidates Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday night following goals from Mason Mount and Jorginho.

The Blues are unbeaten since German head coach Thomas Tuchel took over the reins from Frank Lampard last month following the west London side’s inconsistent results.

Tuchel started his Chelsea FC reign with a 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge before the Blues secured a 2-0 win against Burnley in west London.

Chelsea FC followed up their first win under Tuchel with a 1-0 victory over their former manager Jose Mourinho and his Spurs team in the London derby last week.

Barnsley are in mid table in the Championship following a return of 36 points from 27 games in the 2020-21 season.

The Reds have failed to win their last five games in England’s second tier to make Chelsea FC clear favourites to win the FA Cup tie despite Barnsley having home advantage.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure 2-0 win against Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round at Oakwell Stadium on Thursday night.

“Thomas Tuchel has not lost any of his first four games as Chelsea boss and only conceded one goal – in Sunday’s win over Sheffield United,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“But he’s not really had much of a test yet – Tottenham were terrible when they played them last week – and although Barnsley will make things difficult for the Blues, this is another game he will be expected to win.”

Chelsea FC will host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night.

