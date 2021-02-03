Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Burnley v Man City

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to continue their upturn in form by claiming a 2-0 win away to Burnley on Wednesday night.

The Citizens has been in excellent form in recent weeks and have won their last eight games in the Premier League to hoist them up to the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola’s men also have a game in hand over most of their close rivals in the title race as they look to continue their impressive run of form.

Manchester City are preparing to take on a Burnley side who are currently in 16th place in the Premier League table, and who have won two and lost three of their last five outings in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is not expecting to see the Citizens have any problems in securing the three points on Wednesday night.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Burnley were a bit subdued against Chelsea on Sunday and maybe their efforts against Aston Villa and Liverpool in the past few days caught up with them.

“This will be another tough evening for the Clarets – City have got a great record against them recently, winning their past seven meetings, and Pep Guardiola’s side are playing well at the moment. They keep on winning too.”

Manchester City are aiming to reclaim the Premier League title this season after they finished second in the table behind runaway winners Liverpool FC last term.

The Citizens will travel to Anfield to take on the defending champions on Sunday.

