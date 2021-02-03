Michael Owen states his prediction for Burnley v Man City

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

The Premier League leaders have managed to establish some daylight between themselves and the chasing pack in the title race over the past week or so.

Manchester City have won their last eight Premier League games to build some title-winning momentum heading into the final months of the season.

The Citizens have not dropped any points since a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion in mid-December, allowing Pep Guardiola’s side to pass Chelsea FC, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool FC and Manchester United.

Manchester City were 1-0 winners against Sheffield United at The Etihad at the weekend following Gabriel Jesus’ ninth-minute winner.

Burnley, on the other hand, have managed to win three of their last six Premier League games, securing nine points from a possible 18.

Sean Dyche’s side suffered a 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon to end their two-game winning run.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

“Burnley went down 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and face another big test when they host Manchester City,” Owen told BetVictor.

“City really have their foot on the gas just now and they’ll be targeting nothing less than three points here before Sunday’s big match against Liverpool.

“On their day, Burnley can be tough to play against, however, I think City will have too much in this one.”

Manchester City have won their last six Premier League games against Burnley, scoring 23 times and conceding one goal.

The Citizens will make the short trip to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

