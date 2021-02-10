Alan Shearer identifies Chelsea FC signing Thomas Tuchel needs to prioritise

Alan Shearer reckons Chelsea FC are lacking a top-class centre-forward

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Wednesday 10 February 2021, 08:30 UK
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer reckons Chelsea FC need to sign a world-class centre-forward to thrive under Thomas Tuchel.

The German head coach took over the reins of the west London side from Frank Lampard last month after the club legend paid the price for Chelsea FC’s inconsistent results.

Lampard managed to beat Liverpool FC to the signing of Timo Werner in a £45m deal from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Werner has only managed to score four times in 21 games in the Premier League this season to struggle to hit the ground running in the English top flight.

Chelsea FC relied heavily on Tammy Abraham in Lampard’s first season in charge but the England international has been used more sparingly in the current campaign.

Olivier Giroud has largely been used as an impact player from the bench, although the former Arsenal striker has still netted three times in 12 games.

Former Newcastle striker Shearer believes that Tuchel needs to sign a world-class striker to bolster the Chelsea FC starting XI ahead of his first full season in charge.

“He’s [Tuchel] given everyone an opportunity,” Shearer said on BBC’s Match of the Day 2.

“He didn’t play [Mason] Mount in the first game, he’s swapped it over with [Ben] Chilwell and [Marcos] Alonso, [Olivier] Giroud has been in there, he’s changed the system slightly. He’s given everyone the opportunity to impress him.

“I still think they are lacking that top-quality centre-forward to challenge [for the title].

“They’ll challenge for fourth but I think to go to the next level they’ll need a top centre forward.”

The Blues were 2-1 winners against Sheffield United on Sunday night thanks to goals from Mason Mount and Jorginho.

Chelsea FC will take on Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night.

The Blues will host Newcastle United in their next Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

