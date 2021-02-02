The likes of Ben Chilwell and Reece James should be prepared for a “reality check” under new Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

Tuchel took over the reins of the Chelsea FC team last week after the Blues board decided to part company with club legend Frank Lampard following a run of disappointing results.

Lampard had placed his faith in some English youngsters during his 18 month reign at Stamford Bridge and signed Chilwell in a big-money deal from Leicester City.

Chilwell scored two goals and made four assists in 17 games in the Premier League under Lampard, whole James netted once and created two goals in 15 appearances in the top flight.

Tuchel opted to go with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso for the visit of Burnley on Sunday afternoon in the German head coach’s second game in charge.

The Spanish full-backs managed to get on the scoresheet to secure a 2-0 win against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso scored the pick of the goals after he managed to use his chest and then knee to control a pass before he volleyed his finish past Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks reckons Chilwell and James could be in for a rude awakening under the new Chelsea FC manager.

“It never ceases to amaze me that when a new manager comes in players who were previously out of favour suddenly come into focus,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“Marcos Alonso has hardly featured for Chelsea this season but scored what can only be described as an Alonso classic.

“New manager Thomas Tuchel seems to have dispensed with any notion of Alonso defending and got the player concentrating on using his magical left foot to great effect.

“Whatever Tuchel’s reason for bringing players like Alonso back, it will certainly give the English players in the club a reality check.”

Chelsea FC will take on Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night before the Blues make the trip to Sheffield United next weekend.

