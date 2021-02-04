Christian Pulisic gives verdict on Thomas Tuchel’s impact at Chelsea FC

Christian Pulisic has revealed that Chelsea FC have a “new outlook” under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues opted to part company with Frank Lampard at the start of last week after the club legend was unable to turn around the west London side’s poor run of form in the Premier League.

Tuchel, who previously managed Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, took over the reins from Lampard to embark on his first managerial appointment in the Premier League.

The 47-year-old led Chelsea FC to a goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in his first Premier League game in charge last week before Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Burnley on Sunday.

Goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso sealed a straightforward win against Burnley to earn Tuchel’s first victory as Chelsea FC manager.

Pulisic was a half-time substitute in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Burnley to make his second substitute appearance under his former Dortmund boss.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night, the United States international lifted the lid on Tuchel’s approach at Chelsea FC following his appointment last week.

“It’s been good so far,” Pulisic told Chelsea FC’s website. “We’ve got a new outlook on things, we have had a really good win so it’s been a positive start.

“It’s been some crazy times recently and just to get a win left all the guys in the changing room really excited. We have had a lot of fun in training and there are smiles on faces which is good to see.”

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Pulisic has scored one goal and has made one assist in 14 games in the Premier League this season.

