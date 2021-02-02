Thomas Tuchel explains Hakim Ziyech’s absence for Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win

Thomas Tuchel has explained why he rested Hakim Ziyech for Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Morocco international was a noticeable absentee from Tuchel’s second starting XI since taking charge of the west London side from Blues legend Frank Lampard.

Ziyech’s absence prompted speculation about the Morocco winger’s future under Tuchel ahead of the German head coach’s second Premier League fixture in charge.

Callum Hudson-Odoi starred in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 victory over Burnley at Stamford Bridge as Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso both got on the score-sheet.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about why Ziyech was left out of Chelsea FC’s matchday squad, Tuchel revealed that he wanted to give the Morocco international a much-needed rest.

“Hakim has been in a bit of overload since five weeks so he has a bit of a risk of getting injured if he plays more than say 30 minutes,” Tuchel said.

“For that we decided to take a break now to go out of the risk zone. We decided this on Saturday.”

Ziyech moved to Chelsea FC in a £33m deal from Dutch side Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window under Tuchel’s predecessor.

The former Ajax winger, however, has struggled with persistent injury problems in his first season at the west London side.

Ziyech has been limited to eight starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

The summer signing has still managed to net one goal and make three assists.

Chelsea FC will take on Tottenham in north London in their next Premier League goal on Thursday night before the Blues travel to Sheffield United on Sunday.

