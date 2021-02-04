‘He’s a liability’: Thomas Tuchel warned about Chelsea FC summer signing

Tim Sherwood has warned new Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel that Kai Havertz is a “liability” in the Blues team.

The German head coach took over the reins of the west London side from club legend Frank Lampard last week after Chelsea FC’s inconsistent run of results in the Premier League.

Tuchel had to settle for a goalless draw in his first game in charge after a stalemate with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge last week before Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Burnley in west London on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso sealed three points for Chelsea FC to record their first Premier League win under Lampard’s replacement.

Tuchel started Havertz in Chelsea FC’s goalless stalemate with Wolves before the Germany international was an 80th-minute substitute in their win over Burnley.

Havertz has scored one goal and has made two assists in 12 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League this season since his £71m move to Chelsea FC from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

Former Spurs boss Sherwood didn’t hold back in his assessment of the summer signing after Havertz’s underwhelming start to his Chelsea FC career.

“I still think he’s got selection problems,” Sherwood told Premier League productions, as quoted by Metro.

“I think he was brought in to get the best out of the German boys, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

“But at the moment you can’t play Kai Havertz. In my opinion, he’s a liability. He might be a good player in the future but at the moment they’re just carrying him.

“I wouldn’t play Havertz but I think he might be under a little bit of pressure to play Havertz and to find a position for Timo Werner.”

Havertz has netted five times and has made four assists in 26 games in all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign so far.

Chelsea FC will travel to Sheffield United in their next Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

