Sky Sports pundit accuses ‘timid’ Chelsea FC striker of letting down Frank Lampard

Graeme Souness has accused “timid” Timo Werner of letting down Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC.

The Blues legend was sacked by the west London side last month following Chelsea FC’s inconsistent run of results in the Premier League over the past couple of months.

Lampard invested heavily in new players in the 2020 summer transfer window, including the signing of Werner in a £45m deal from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

However, Werner has struggled to rekindle his prolific form in the Premier League despite being one of the most clinical goal-scorers in the Bundesliga over the past three seasons.

The German striker’s compatriot Thomas Tuchel took over the reins from Lampard last month despite the club legend being in charge for less than 18 months.

The 24-year-old again failed to find the net in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday night.

Werner did create the assist for Mason Mount’s opener before he was brought down to earn a second-half penalty.

Sky Sports pundit Souness didn’t hold back in his assessment of Werner’s performances under Tuchel’s predecessor after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Sunday night.

“At no time does he look, so he doesn’t know Mason Mount is coming, so he gets lucky there,” Souness told Sky Sports. “If you watch him at no time does he look to see Mason Mount coming into the middle, he’s just played it into an area.

“I think he’ll find our football difficult – he is finding it difficult. I think the aggression and intensity, I think he’s a little bit timid for our football.

“If he’s going to be success in our football that has to come. It’s alright saying, ‘he keeps missing chances, he’s getting there’. I look at him and I’m yet to be convinced.

“Chelsea is a team full of really good players, high technique, they get into the last third and attacking third time and time again, they need more than what he’s giving them.

“If he had done the business, Frank would still be in a job.”

Werner has scored four goals and has made five assists in 22 appearances in the Premier League in the current campaign.

Chelsea FC will host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in their next Premier League fixture on Monday night.

