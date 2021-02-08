Michael Ballack pinpoints why Timo Werner has struggled at Chelsea FC

Michael Ballack believes Timo Werner has struggled to adapt to Chelsea FC’s style of play since his move to Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international completed a £54m move to Chelsea FC from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window to improve the west London side’s attacking options.

Werner was one of Frank Lampard’s marquee signings after Chelsea FC managed to beat Liverpool FC to the signing of the 24-year-old.

While the German forward scored 95 goals in 159 games in four seasons at RB Leipzig, Werner has struggled to maintain his impressive goal rate since his move to the English capital.

Werner could be given a new lease of life at Stamford Bridge after his compatriot Thomas Tuchel took over the reins from Lampard at the end of January.

Former Chelsea FC forward Ballack identified why Werner has struggled to hit the ground running at the Stamford Bridge outfit following his summer transfer.

“Timo started off pretty well,” Ballack told Omnisport, as quoted by Metro.

“Of course, if you aren’t scoring as a striker, then it is hard on the self-confidence.

“I believe that it is very hard for him overall, as he was used to playing differently at Leipzig. He had a lot more space in front of him.

“Chelsea is the kind of team that has a lot of ball possession, wanting to dominate the opponent. Maybe even more so with [Thomas] Tuchel.

“Maybe he has to work on his playing style a little bit or try to get himself into better positions.

“As a striker you are depending on your fellow players to find you and if the [goal drought] breaks, then he will be able to find his old form.

“He used to have good phases with the national team, using his physical presence and power to break down on the wing.

“So when the [drought] breaks, then things will go better again.”

Werner is competing for a starting spot in Tuchel’s starting XI with England international Tammy Abraham and former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

The German forward will be hoping to score his second FA Cup goal when Chelsea FC take on Barnsley in their fifth-round clash on Thursday night.

Chelsea FC will host Newcastle United in their next Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Monday 15 February.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip