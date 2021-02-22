Arsene Wenger predicts where Chelsea FC will finish this season

Arsene Wenger reckons Chelsea FC will struggle to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Blues extended their unbeaten run under Thomas Tuchel to six games on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 1-1 draw with Southampton.

On-loan Liverpool FC forward Takumi Minamino broke the deadlock for the Saints in the first half before Mason Mount equalised at the start of the second half from the penalty spot.

Southampton hit the woodwork in the final 10 minutes but the west London side couldn’t conjure a winner at St Mary’s to end their four-game winning run.

Chelsea FC haven’t lost a Premier League game since Tuchel took over the reins of the Stamford Bridge outfit from club legend Frank Lampard last month.

Former Arsenal manager Wenger, who led the Gunners to 18 consecutive top-four finishes, believes Chelsea FC could struggle to finish in the Champions League qualification spots.

“I would say it’s a fair result with one team happier than the other one, Southampton certainly the happier after stopping their losing slump,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

“What’s a bit worrying for Chelsea is they were not at their best, which happens in this league, but you don’t feel a huge potential in there, not on the tactical side nor on the physical side nor on the aggressive side nor on the organisational side.

“So I looked just at their number of points, on that run they will make 63 points. That could be a fraction short of top four.

“I just think they made 43 points out of 25 games and on that average it gets you to 63 and 63 usually you’re out.

“They can of course have a great run but today their game was a bit frustrating for them. They didn’t find the fluency to put Southampton under pressure.”

The Blues have finished in the top four in the last two Premier League seasons.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Spanish side Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

Lampard’s side will take on Manchester United in their next Premier League game at Stamford Bridge next Sunday.

