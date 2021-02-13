Chelsea FC are exploring the possibility of signing Christian Eriksen from Inter Milan this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Italian website Calciomercato, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Blues are considering a move to bring the playmaker back to the Premier League and that they could include Jorginho as part of the agreement.

According to the same story, the Blues have already taken the first steps towards a deal by contacting Inter Milan to sound out the possibility of a deal for Eriksen.

The article claims that Chelsea FC consider Jorginho to have a higher cash value than Denmark international Eriksen, and so would demand a payment from Inter Milan as part of any deal.

The story goes on to suggest that Chelsea FC would be looking for a transfer fee of around £18m (€20m) to get the deal done.

It is also claimed that talks between the two clubs are at a very early stage, but are progressing well as the clock ticks down to the summer transfer window.

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Eriksen, 28, is yet to score in Serie A for Inter Milan so far this season and he has only made 10 appearances in the Italian top flight this term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip