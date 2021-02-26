Edouard Mendy: What I really think of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC

Edouard Mendy has praised Thomas Tuchel for the way in which he has given “confidence” to the Chelsea FC squad since his appointment last month.

The German head coach has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge since having been brought in as Frank Lampard’s successor at the end of January.

Chelsea FC have won six of their eight games under Tuchel so far as the German aims to guide the Blues back into the Premier League’s top four.

The west London side also took a step closer towards the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday night when they claimed an impressive 1-0 victory against Atletico Madrid.

Senegal international Mendy was brought to Chelsea FC from Ligue 1 side Rennes in the summer transfer window under Lampard and he has quickly become the Blues’ number one between the posts.

And the goalkeeper has now opened up about the impact that Tuchel has had since his appointment at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Mendy said: “The coach gives confidence to all the players,” said the goalkeeper. “We know what he wants so when we are on the pitch we have to show why he has chosen us.

“It’s very positive for all the players because he gives us a lot of confidence and we need to improve and to play great football when we are on the pitch.

“He is very expressive. He shows when he likes something. When you did well on the pitch and every day at training and in the game he pushes you.

“He stays positive but he also shows his determination and that is good for me and the team.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

