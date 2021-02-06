Rio Ferdinand: What I think about Reece James at Chelsea FC

Rio Ferdinand believes that Reece James is one of the top right-backs in the Premier League following his excellent form for Chelsea FC this season.

The 21-year-old was a regular fixture in the first team under Frank Lampard before Thomas Tuchel was brought in as his replacement late last month.

James started his first game under new boss Tuchel on Thursday night as he played the full 90 minutes and helped to inspire the Blues to claim a 1-0 victory away to Tottenham Hotspur.

The young full-back has scored one goal and made two assists in the Premier League so far this season.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand is a keen admirer of James and he has admitted his surprise that the defender did not go straight into Tuchel’s starting line-up for his first two games in charge.

Speaking on BT Sport on Thursday night, Ferdinand said: “He’s a top player and I’ll be honest, I was very surprised he didn’t start as soon as Tuchel came in.

“If he’s watching the videos, this kid is up there with the best right-backs in the league.

“He’s a young kid got great attitude and his delivery of the ball is phenomenal and as an all-round package as a right-back he’s got a lot.”

Chelsea FC’s win – their third victory in five in the top flight – lifted them up into sixth place in the Premier League table.

They will now switch their attentions towards preparing for their Premier League clash against Sheffield United away from home on Sunday.

